Canada defeated Kazakhstan 4-2, while Sweden beat Britain 4-1 on Friday, the fifth day of the fifth round of the Riga Hockey World Championships. Less than a day after the Czechs lost 4-2 in a two-goal lead, Sweden With the weakest team in the group, but defeated by Belarus 4-3 With Britain Identical. The Swedes could not afford another defeat, as in that case they would have faced more than one difficult situation in the fight for the quarter-finals – with the “Three titles” finishing in the top eight every time since the 1938 tournament.