Spaghetti Monster

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Who - Baba O'Reily (1978) The Who - Baba O'Reily (Live) Keith Moon's Final Performance. The Who played this gig @ Shepperton Studios on May 25th 1978 in front of a hand-picked audience of 500. This was the last time Keith Moon played with the group; he died a few months later on September 7th.

