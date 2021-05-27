NOT ALWAYS A STRAIGHT PATH
Champions' TriBUne is a special feature through Baylor Athletics that gives you the student-athlete's perspective and the chance for them to share their own story. Aaliyah Miller, a four-time All-American who set the meet record in winning the 800-meter title at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in March, is a fifth-year senior from McKinney, Texas. She also swept the Big 12 indoor and outdoor titles for the second time in her career and is ranked first in the region going into the NCAA West Preliminary Championships that began Wednesday in College Station:baylorbears.com