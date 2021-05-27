newsbreak-logo
2022 Ram 1500 G/T Package Coming With Plenty Of Kit

By Chris Bruce
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
The 2022 Ram 1500 will allegedly get a G/T Package that will load the vehicle with quite a bit of equipment, according to a discovery by Mopar Insiders. Pricing and availability for it are not yet available. Motor1.com is reaching out to the truck maker for confirmation on these details.

Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

