2022 Ram 1500 G/T Package Coming With Plenty Of Kit

The all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the best pickup truck that I have ever driven. Hands down. No contest. No other truck comes close. What does it take to earn such an impressive accolade — a claim that I have waited 35-plus years to bestow? Start with a solid chassis and improve it with upgrades. Enhance it with a superb powertrain, ensure the package is overbuilt, and then polish it with innovative technology. Lastly, hand the project to an engineering team with an unwavering desire to be the best in the segment. The result is the Ram 1500 TRX.