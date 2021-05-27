2022 Ram 1500 G/T Package Coming With Plenty Of Kit

It’s no secret that pickup trucks are objectively the most utilitarian genre of vehicle in the automotive sector, offering practical features and amenities that lend themselves to everything from off-roading and backcountry exploration to job site duties and cargo hauling. And though there’s a myriad of crucial metrics to take into account when shopping for one of these four-wheeled workhorses, few are as important or telling as a pickup’s towing capacity. This is largely because a given truck’s towing capacity offers a more tangible, real-world application and translation of a pickup’s engine size, power output, drive system, and curb weight, thereby affording a much better understanding of what a model is capable of.