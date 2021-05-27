newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgewater, CT

UPS Employee Heading To Work Struck, Killed In Bridgewater Hit-Run Crash, Authorities Say

By Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w84cQ_0aDbl7eQ00
Robert Cepeda Photo Credit: Robert Cepeda Facebook photo

A 28-year-old Plainfield man was on his way to work at UPS when he was struck and killed by a tractor trailer that fled the scene around 2 a.n. in Bridgewater, authorities announced.

Robert C. Cepeda had gotten off an NJ Transit commuter bus on the westbound side of Route 28 with two co-workers when he was struck near Chimney Rock Road while walking across an intersection toward a nearby convenience store, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

The trailer was brown or red and heading eastbound, and slowed down but failed to stop at the scene, Robertson said alongside local and county authorities. Instead, the truck continued onto Route 287 south, authorities said.

Responding officers and EMS personnel found Cepeda lying on the roadway, and attempted life saving measures, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New Jersey Regional Medical Examiner’s Office subsequently responded, and a post-mortem examination is expected to be performed.

Anyone with information relating to this crash is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at (908) 722-4111 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 11 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
102K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Bridgewater, NJ
City
Plainfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Traffic
County
Somerset County, NJ
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Bridgewater, CT
City
Plainfield, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Transit#Traffic Accident#Killed Crash#County Police#Bus#Nj Transit#Lrb 908 Rrb 231 7100#The Google Play Store#Apple App Store#Ups#Bridgewater Hit Run#Authorities#Bus#Man#Ems Personnel#Walking#Medical#Anonymous Reports#Crime Stopper Tips#Chimney Rock Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Google
Related
Trenton, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

HIT-AND-RUN: Person Struck, Killed By Car In Trenton

A person was struck and killed by a car in an apparent hit-and-run crash in Trenton Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 8:10 a.m. near Roebling and S. Clinton avenues, initial reports say. Authorities did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
Traffic ViolationsPosted by
Daily Voice

SUV Driver Shot In Lower Merion Crash Critical

An SUV driver was in critical condition after being shot a Lower Merion crash, 6abc News reports. The 29-year-old driver had just collided with another vehicle at City Avenue and Monument Road around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the outlet and initial police reports. The SUV driver shot back but...
Gloucester County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

'Shelter-In-Place' Lifted After Gloucester SWAT Team Called to 5-Hour Deptford Home Standoff

A five-hour standoff with a Gloucester County SWAT team and other law enforcement ended peacefully, authorities said. Residents were ordered to "shelter-in-place," reports said. The county Sheriff's Department and Deptford Township police barricaded several blocks. The unspecified incident involving the occupant of a home alarmed residents near Hurffville Road. There...
Hoboken, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Woman's Body Found In Hoboken Parking Garage

A woman's body was found in a Hoboken parking garage Sunday morning. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said only that the body was found in the parking deck at 47 Second St. No further information was provided. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Reading, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

74-Year-Old Man Dead In Reading Fire (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A 74-year-old man died in a Reading fire overnight, the Berks County Coroner announced. Eustaquio Torres Cruz was rescued from the building at 327 Linden St., after the blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m., Acting Berks County Coroner Jonn Hollenbach said. He was and rushed to a local hospital, where...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

CT Man Accused Of Attempting To Hit Cop With Vehicle, Police Say

A Connecticut man who was allegedly found passed out in his vehicle from drugs and then attempted to run over a Connecticut State trooper has been arrested. Hartford County resident Steve Kaminski, age 35, of Enfield, was arrested on On Tuesday, May 25, on a warrant for the incident that took place on Friday, April 30 in front of the Home Depot in Enfield.
Burlington County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Florence Township Fire

One person died in a Burlington County house fire Friday night, officials said. Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Broad Street in Florence just before 9:30 p.m., where flames shot through the second floor windows, police said. An unidentified resident was found dead as firefighters were knocking down...
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

City Man Shot Dead Outside Paterson Shopping Center

Small minds will often wonder when someone is shot and killed in an inner city whether that person somehow had something to do with his or her own death. A chorus of voices rose this weekend, however, after word spread that the man known as “Rei” -- Ravel Trejo -- had been gunned down outside a city shopping center.