SpankMeTender

Cover picture for the articleJoe DiAmore YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-AeGI9HS1wYxWe9EI6ZUxw. Recorded LIVE at Jaan’s House - Nashville, TN 05/17/2021. New Jersey-bred singer/songwriter playing a mix of Americana, 60's, and indie rock. Her influences include 1950's crooner music, 1960's psychedelia, soul music, and the Brill Building style of writing. Website: https://www.nicoleatkins.com. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7-lRUDTlQuCXzIpefqRjnw. Bandcamp: https://nicoleatkins.bandcamp.com/. May 18,...

Musicmyk104.com

Listen to unreleased Prince song, Born 2 Die

It’s been five years since the death of the legendary artist Prince, and his estate has slowly been sharing his unreleased music, one song at a time. To follow up April’s title track of Prince’s unreleased 2010 album, Welcome 2 America, the estate and Sony Music have shared another previously unreleased track, “Born 2 Die.” The ‘70s infused song finds Prince musing over a “bad girl” who “sells everything from A to Z.”
MusicMusicRadar.com

Give Dad the gift of music this Father's Day with an all-access pass to Qello Concerts

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to show Dad how much he’s appreciated than with the gift of music – live music from Qello Concerts, that is. Qello Concerts has long been the place to go to transform any screen into a live concert, with the largest collection of full-length performances and music documentaries streamed on-demand to just about any digital device.
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Music Spotlight: Bailey Callahan

NASHVILLE, Tennessee Bailey Callahan is a girl who lights up a room. She is a singer/songwriter and recording artist who comes from sunny Florida and now makes Nashville her home. Callahan got into music when her grandmother made a bet. She said she would give $50 to the first grandchild...
Celebritiesclassicsdujour.com

CDJ Today: June 7 in Classic Rock

June 7, 1993 – Prince turns 35 and gifts himself with a new name that is an unpronounceable symbol, making him, literally, an icon. June 7, 2009 – Bret Michaels is injured during Poison’s performance at the 63rd Tony Awards. While exiting the stage, part of a new descending set struck him on the head and knocked him down. The following year, Michaels is rushed to the hospital and doctors discover that he has a massive subarachnoid hemorrhage. Michaels files a lawsuit for unspecified damages against the Tony Awards and CBS claiming the incident caused the hemorrhage and they eventually agree to settle the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Submit to John Lennon Songwriting Contest

The John Lennon Songwriting Contest (jlsc.com) Session 1 deadline is approaching -- June 15 th ! The JLSC, celebrating its 25 th year, will present over $300,000 in cash awards and prizes to contestants entering their original songs in 12 categories. Winners, including one Grand Prize Winner in each of 12 musical genre categories and 36 Finalists (3 in each category) will be announced September 1, 2021. Session 2 opens for submissions June 16.
Musicklcc.org

Merry Clayton: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Merry Clayton's Tiny Desk concert begins with...
Musicwbgo.org

Take Five: Bold New Music by Michael Mayo, Kurt Elling, Gerald Cleaver & Julian Lage

Michael Mayo, "Stolen Moments" There's a beautifully slippery quality to the musicality of Michael Mayo. I mean that not in genre terms, though it's true that jazz bleeds into R&B, alternative soul and indie-pop on Bones, Mayo's radiant full-length debut. What I'm referring to is a flexibility of vocal expression so evolved that it seems to border on liquidity; like one of his obvious heroes, Bobby McFerrin, Mayo wields a human voice in ingenious and surprising ways. Bones also finds Mayo exploring themes related to his identity, as a Black bisexual jazz artist with few readily available role models; in certain respects, it's a Song of Himself.
Music955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -The Eagles are so eager to get back on the road, they’re bumping their Hotel California tour up a month. The band just added six more dates to the tour – kicking things off August 22nd with two nights at Madison Square Garden, followed by two nights in Boston and two in Washington D.C. before resuming the rest of the tour in the fall. The show – which was delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic – will see the band perform the entire Hotel California album in full, along with a second set of Eagles classics. Tickets for the new dates go on sale June 18th and the closest dates near us are in St. Paul Minnesota.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Garbage’s Shirley Manson on “No God No Masters”

Shirley Manson, who is the frontperson for the platinum-selling rock band, Garbage, has both learned and done quite a bit in the 25 years she’s been in the public eye. Garbage, which rocketed to fame with its self-titled album in 1995, was all over the radio and MTV airwaves with hit songs like “Only Happy When It Rains” and “Stupid Girl” in the mid-’90s. In the years between, the band have released a number of successful records and now the band is poised to release its latest, No God No Masters, this Friday.
Entertainmentmyq105.com

Bruce Springsteen Announces New Limited Run of ‘Springsteen on Broadway’

Bruce Springsteen is bringing his award-winning Springsteen on Broadway show back to Broadway for a limited 30-show run this summer. The Boss shared Springsteen on Broadway will be hosted at Jujamcyn’s St. James Theatre beginning June 26 through September 4. Springsteen’s official website notes, “Proceeds from Opening Night of ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ at the St. James Theatre will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and The Actor’s Fund.”
Musicwpr.org

Rostam: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. My great-grandmother always used to say, "Life...
Worldnewpaper24.com

South African jazz musician Vuma Levin interviewed by Newpaper24 – NEWPAPER24

Vuma Levin (Picture: Screengrab, Newpaper24, Provided) Johannesburg – Newpaper24’s African Voices, met musician Vuma Levin in Johannesburg, the place he’s placing his personal South African spin on jazz. Up to now African Voices has spoken to different native celebs like Chef Siba Mtongana and musician Black Coffee. Within the interview...
MusicBillboard

Brian Eno Opens His Vault of Unreleased Music for New Sonos Radio Station

Brian Eno, the iconic British composer, visual artist and innovator, is bringing his own light to Sonos Radio. Today, Eno unveils The Lighthouse, a new station that will stream exclusively on the Sonos Radio HD platform, which expands into five new global markets. The Lighthouse will be a beacon for...
Musicrockninefourthree.com

The Top Ten Greatest Guitar Riffs of All Time

“Total Guitar” magazine readers voted for the greatest guitar riffs of all time. Here are the Top Ten . . . 1. “Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin. The magazine said, quote, “In 1969, the year Neil Armstrong first set foot on the moon, Jimmy Page launched his own giant leap for mankind.”