SpankMeTender

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -The Eagles are so eager to get back on the road, they’re bumping their Hotel California tour up a month. The band just added six more dates to the tour – kicking things off August 22nd with two nights at Madison Square Garden, followed by two nights in Boston and two in Washington D.C. before resuming the rest of the tour in the fall. The show – which was delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic – will see the band perform the entire Hotel California album in full, along with a second set of Eagles classics. Tickets for the new dates go on sale June 18th and the closest dates near us are in St. Paul Minnesota.