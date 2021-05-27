Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Lawyer: Release of bodycam footage showing deadly arrest of Ronald Greene a ‘game changer’; family plans rally

By N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivists demand the arrest of the officers involved in the death of Ronald Greene in 2019. Bodycam video of Greene’s death was released Friday.

wvli927.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Changer#Bodycam Video#Rally#Activists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
CBS News

Cop in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest made multiple false statements to investigators, documents show

The ranking Louisiana State Police officer at the scene of the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene in 2019 falsely told internal investigators that Greene, a Black man, was still a threat to flee after he was shackled, according to new state police documents obtained by The Associated Press. The documents also show the officer denied the existence of his own body camera video for nearly two years until it emerged just last month.
Law EnforcementPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Trooper Denied Having Damning Bodycam Video of Ronald Greene Arrest

The highest-ranking Louisiana State Police trooper involved in the arrest of Ronald Greene in 2019 denied having bodycam video of the deadly confrontation and falsely described the shackled man’s actions, a state investigation found. The six-page report, obtained by the Associated Press, says Greene was “suffering” and “gasping for air” while being restrained facedown after being Tasered, choked, and punched by police. While Lt. John Clary claimed that Greene was not cooperating, the report says that “the video evidence in this case does not show Greene screaming, resisting or trying to get away... The only screams revealed by the video were when Greene responded to force applied to him.” That video evidence includes Clary’s bodycam footage, which emerged last month, two years after he said there wasn’t any. Cops pounced on the unarmed Black man after a high-speed chase ended in a crash; he died on the way to the hospital, and an autopsy report says how he was restrained was a contributing factor.
Louisiana Stateabc7ny.com

Police release footage showing Black man punched, stunned in deadly arrest

More than two years after Ronald Greene died while in police custody, Louisiana State Police have released hours of video evidence related to his arrest. The videos, released two days after The Associated Press obtained body camera footage of the incident, show state troopers punching and using a stun gun on Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, after he crashed his car following a pursuit in northern Louisiana on May 10, 2019.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

‘A cover up on so many levels’: Ronald Greene’s family demand justice after bodycam of his death shows police brutality

The family of Ronald Greene, who died two years ago after being beaten and handcuffed by Louisiana police officers, have called for justice following the release of bodycam footage from the incident.“I haven’t processed what happened to him, if there’s even such a way of properly processing,” his mother, Mona Hardin, told CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday evening.Initially, the family was told that Mr Greene, 49, died from injuries he sustained in a crash after he failed to stop for a traffic violation just outside Monroe, Louisiana, on 10 May, 2019. Deputies failed to report any use of force...
Louisiana StatePosted by
BET

Police Told Ronald Greene’s Family He Died In Wreck, But Video Shows Officers Kicking, Tasing Him

After Ronald Greene died, Louisiana State Police claimed it was due to an auto accident. New video, however, shows a very different story. According to a preliminary report, Greene died after resisting and struggling with law enforcement after a chase ended in a crash in 2019. In body camera footage obtained by the Associated Press, Greene is heard pleading with officers and asking for their mercy.