The State Fair of Texas is proud to announce the lineup of FREE live music during the 2021 Fair. After a year without live music, the State Fair is more excited than ever to provide the free concert series, which spans across multiple genres and features nationally recognized headliners, in addition to local and regional talent on the rise. The Fair is known for being a celebration of all things Texan, and that includes our live music. This year, a total of 77 acts featured as part of the live music lineup hail from the Lone Star State. Fairgoers can enjoy these free concerts all 24 days of the Fair.