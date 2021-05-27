BC's Most Indispensable Huskers ... 15 through 11

While media members and opposing fan bases continue to sleep on the University of Utah, players and coaches within the program fully understand and have been vocal about the vast potential the team possesses. Players such as Devin Lloyd and Nick Ford, who easily could’ve taken their talents to the NFL, decided to run it back one more year, recognizing that they could be a part of the programs first ever Pac-12 Championship with a shot at the Rose Bowl. With such high aspirations the Utes will need to compete at an extremely high level, winning nearly all of their games if they are to host multiple postseason trophies.