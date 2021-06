Iron Harvest's single-player campaign was a surprise hit for me, one that I didn't expect to be as good as it was. That focus is back for the Operation Eagle expansion, which adds a new America-inspired faction and air combat. Though it doesn't add new challenges or game types, it does include a high-quality story-driven campaign with the same level of impressive cutscenes and voice acting you'd expect after playing the base campaign. It doesn’t do the best job of introducing air combat, which ends up disrupting the carefully constructed cover-based warfare in ways that make it less interesting instead of more, but Operation Eagle’s campaign in particular is still a worthy addition to Iron Harvest.