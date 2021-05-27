For the price of a Manhattan apartment, get a 10-acre horse ranch and cabin in Connecticut for $1.25M
An equestrian estate in Connecticut found about 90 minutes from Manhattan is now on the market for $1.25 million. Located in the town of Sherman within the Housatonic Valley, the 10-acre Blue Bell Farm contains a nine-stall barn, riding ring, and a log cabin that serves as the cozy main residence. The quiet property is surrounded by 200 acres of protected land, adding to its peacefulness.www.6sqft.com