Ozone unveil Zeolite XD for the X-Alps

If you would like to learn more about all the different 3D printing filaments available, you may be interested in a new video created by maker Zack Freedman which takes you through a wide variety of different 3D printing filaments offering a huge variety of different features and characteristics depending on your application. For timestamps to each one of the 50 filaments featured in the video jump over to the official YouTube channel by following the link below. Freedman has also provided links to online retailers stocking the different 3D printing filaments.