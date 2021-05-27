newsbreak-logo
Ozone unveil Zeolite XD for the X-Alps

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzone have revealed their new paraglider for the Red Bull X-Alps – the Zeolite XD. It will be the lightest wing in the race. Exactly the same as the Zeolite from 2019 but made of lighter materials, the Zeolite XD uses “a mix of high-tech materials never used in a paraglider before.”

