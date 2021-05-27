Ozone unveil Zeolite XD for the X-Alps

Working with Block Research Group at ETH Zurich, Incremental3D, and Holcim, Zaha Hadid Architects' computation and design group has developed the world's first 3D-printed concrete arched bridge. Created using computational design, engineering, and robotic manufacturing, Striatus is self-supporting thanks to its geometry, which results in a structure is held in compression. Cognizant of its potential environmental impact, the design team ensured that the bridge exemplifies circular design: not only can Striatus be repurposed, but the bridge is also produced with minimal material waste. Concrete is printed precisely where needed, the entire structure is dry-assembled without binders, and it does not require any additional support or reinforcement.