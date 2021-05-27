KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Tees Off With An Eye On The Sky

Elon Musk doesn't know what he's missing trawling through spreadsheets and hours of research in an attempt to find the winner of a Major. Dogecoin could triple in the next week...but we could find ourselves multiplying our stakes by 200+ this week. Stick that in your solar power engine. 2021 welcomes a return to the magnificent Kiawah Island, scene of the 1991 Ryder Cup and more recently the 2012 renewal of this event where Rory McIlroy ran away with it on the final day. At nearly 7900 yards it will be the longest course in Major history although it worth noting that the PGA like to tinker with the yardage daily and have numerous tees set up on most of the holes so they can somewhat manipulate scoring on any given day. It's a Pete Dye design but very few other Dye designs are a similar test to this. Maybe Whistling Straits would be the closest. Fairways can be wide in parts with large landing areas for those able to push the ball that bit further but it was those who hit plenty of greens in 2012 who scored more easily. It is worth noting that McIlroy topped Scrambling that week and with the nature of the greens and length of the golf course short game will inevitably be part of the equation, particularly around the greens. The 2012 edition was played in August so a switch to May this year should see a bit more of a challenge with slightly colder conditions and a fair bit of wind coming off the East Coast. The Paspalum grass on the greens will be a big talking point throughout the week. The Mayakoba, Puerto Rico and Punta Cana are three places where Pasapalum has been used to the PGA Tour these past years whilst the Saudi event on the European Tour has been added to recent Qatar renewals and Oman Open events on the European Tour using the same type of grass. It is a significant change from Bermuda or Bentgrass weeks and some have excelled on it, most notably Victor Hovland. There are plenty of avenues to go down this week but once again we will always come back to big hitters on a track measuring nearly 7900 yards. Shorter irons into these greens will be hugely beneficial. Rory was quoted as saying the Paspalum greens really suit him as he can be aggressive even if we have firm conditions as the Paspalum grabs the ball. The 2012 leaderboard also had a distinct links feel to it which is understandable given the test presented at Kiawah. Overall though there was a mix of long and shorter hitters on the 2012 leaderboard so we can't definitively rule a certain type of player out.