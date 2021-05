After a 20-year career with the U.S. Marine Corps, Kevin Barnes, a native of Bauxite who now lives in Jacksonville, returned to Arkansas to pursue a nursing career. “I was involved in aviation, but health care was the secondary thing I was interested in when I was in the Marine Corps,” said Barnes, a senior nursing major at UA Little Rock. We didn’t have a medical unit in the Marine Corps. After 20 years, I decided I was going to do something in healthcare. My brother teaches nursing in New Mexico. I spoke with him about all the different opportunities, and I decided to go to nursing school.”