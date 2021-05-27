newsbreak-logo
A Dedicated Group Prepares For Memorial Day (photos)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year about a week before Memorial Day a dedicated group spends several hours preparing four local cemeteries to honor Veterans. Prophetstown American Legion Post member Louis Hummel along with Veteran Bob Boone recently spent their morning placing American flags on Veterans’ graves at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. The pair along with post member Gene VanDeWostine, his brother Lyle, Veteran Rick Woolums and other volunteers place nearly 600 flags in the cemetery.

