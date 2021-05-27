FORECAST: Next round of thunderstorms on the way

Effective: 2021-05-30 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Fisher Periods of Heavy Rain Expected Tonight Through Monday Evening FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Callahan, Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Sterling, Taylor, and Throckmorton. * From late tonight through Monday evening * Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall late tonight and Monday. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts, will be possible. * Low-lying areas will be impacted by flowing or standing water. Areas near streams or creeks will need to be monitored for flooding concerns.