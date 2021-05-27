Cancel
TheEncyclopediaofPopCulture

bitchute.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvin Gaye - What's Going On full album (480p) The version on mail.ru is missing Stop Draggin' My Heart Around so I added that back in. Hopefully the other tracks are high enough in volume. May 25, 2021. Fire And Ice. Looking For A Stranger 3:44. I Want Out 7:15.

www.bitchute.com
Marvin Gaye
Musicamericana-uk.com

Video: Dylan LeBlanc “Gentle on My Mind”

Dylan LeBlanc’s distinctive, smooth vocal is perfect for this outstanding cover of the Glen Campbell classic ‘Gentle on My Mind’. Somehow, it feels as though LeBlanc is in the room, telling a story. LeBlanc says of the multiple Grammy-winning hit song: “I come from a heavy country music background. My father made his living as a writer for the Nashville Machine growing up. My grandfather in the early 70’s in his early thirties was convinced to make payments on a Gibson guitar on consignment at the local music store along with a song book with the scales and chords and hit songs of the era inside with directions on how to play them. He loved this song and it was heavily played around the house and passed and sang at gatherings and parties where everyone was drinking and laughing and feeling no pain as they say. I love the story of this song about a drifter roaming from place untethered to anyone or anything therefore making the moment of missing his muse more pure. I can relate as I have naturally always wanted to roam from place to place and be free. I love this song so much and it holds a nostalgic and wonderful place in my heart.” Just like the other songs on the new EP, it is clear that this well-chosen song inspired LeBlanc and helped to shape his musical direction.
Musicseattlepi.com

Song Premiere: Luke LeBlanc - 'Oh My Lordy'

Only Human, the new album from Minneapolis singer-songwriter Luke LeBlanc, isn't out until July 9. But today we're happy to bring you the premiere of the earthy single "Oh My Lordy." The song has the fresh energy you might expect from a 25-year-old, but the wisdom of maturity too. That...
RecipesNPR

101 songs to soundtrack your summer

Stream this playlist via Spotify (clean), Apple Music (clean) or YouTube. Dearly beloved: We are gathered here today to celebrate this thing called roséwave. Since 2017, roséwave has been more than mere summer listening; it's been the catchall term for a way of living: the breezy sweatshirt-over-swimsuit days spent on the beach. The impromptu, late-night karaoke session with your ride-or-dies. The soundtrack to a generation-spanning family reunion featuring all your grandmother's classic recipes (and your cousins' drinking games, too). As Lars Gotrich, its inventor, explained: "Roséwave is a one-word joke I made on Twitter that was less about a genre (that does not exist) and more a lifestyle (that very much exists)."
Musicblavity.com

These 5 Songs From The 1970s Still Ring True To Today's Revolution

From negro spirituals to protest songs, Black music has traditionally been used as a catalyst for social change. During the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, popular artists like James Brown encouraged people to stand in their Blackness with songs like "Say It Loud – I'm Black and I'm Proud" and Nina Simone challenged politics with "Mississippi Goddam." The revolution in the songs ever-present as systemic change was being widely demanded.
Musicjazzwise.com

Video of the Day: Samara Joy shares ‘Stardust’ (Official Video)

Samara Joy is a singing star in the ascendancy, already attracting attention in 2019 after winning the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Now, the 21-year-old has announced her eponymous debut album, released on 9 July on Whirlwind Recordings, which sees her put her spin on jazz standards from the Great American Songbook. Produced by Grammy-nominated veteran Matt Pierson, she’s joined by jazz guitar virtuoso Pasquale Grasso and his trio (Ari Roland and Kenny Washington) for a release that furthers Joy’s reputation as one of America’s most promising young jazz vocalists.
Music95.5 FM WIFC

Motown Rocks

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. Motown Records had been looking for a certain act for years. A white, rock act that could play with a soul sensibility. They found it in 1969 right there in Detroit. The band known as Rare Earth had been playing around the Motor City for years and the folks at Motown finally signed them. They recorded some songs that had been hits for the Temptations and low & behold the rock versions of Get Ready and I Know I’m Losing You did better than the Temps versions.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

A Marriage From Hell

Its 9am on a March morning when I wake up and instinctively roll to my side, pick up my phone and begin my morning routine of mindless social media scrolling just like millions of others around the world. A practice so regular and subconscious at this point that one seldom questions why this must be the very first action of their day. Only this time something is very different in my carefully curated feed of predictable media, its showing the same thing everyone else is seeing; CO-VID19. Lockdowns, closures, cancelled concerts, no flights, no university, no outside. No matter what the headlines read, they all meant one thing. I’m stuck inside with my marriage from hell.
Musiczoomerradio.ca

This Week on Vintage Favourites: June 13th

It doesn’t ‘feel’ like a half-century ! But it is indeed 50 years since 1971, and the 50th anniversary of some major musical milestones, that are well-worth celebrating. 1971 was a pivotal year when it became evident ‘The Sixties’ were over, and fascinating new sounds were emerging. Each of the ex-Beatles had solo hits; Tina Turner re-interpreted a late 60s CCR hit; and two dead 60s icons left us their finest works. The new decade’s new sounds emerged in singer-songwriters like Carole King and Joni Mitchell; in the proto-disco sound of ‘Shaft‘ by Isaac Hayes; in the big brass band rock of Lighthouse, and the chart debut of Elton John, who would be the 70s top superstar. Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On‘ was a defining song (and album) And ‘Canadian Content’ was launched as a government-mandated support system for the birth of a music industry in this country.
Theater & DanceWorld of Wonder

#BornThisDay: Songwriter, Cole Porter

I’m a worthless check, a total wreck, a flop, but if baby I’m the bottom… you’re the top. That quote is from You’re The Top a Cole Porter song from his 1934 musical Anything Goes. At just 10 years old, I was so enamored by the songs of Cole Porter...
Musicmusicconnection.com

Submit to John Lennon Songwriting Contest

The John Lennon Songwriting Contest (jlsc.com) Session 1 deadline is approaching -- June 15 th ! The JLSC, celebrating its 25 th year, will present over $300,000 in cash awards and prizes to contestants entering their original songs in 12 categories. Winners, including one Grand Prize Winner in each of 12 musical genre categories and 36 Finalists (3 in each category) will be announced September 1, 2021. Session 2 opens for submissions June 16.
MusicPosted by
GQMagazine

Rostam Batmanglij’s GQ Playlist Is Loud, Not Harsh

Look back at the best music of the last decade, and you’ll see Rostam Batmanglij’s fingerprints everywhere as a member of Vampire Weekend and a producer, songwriter and general vibes contributor for Frank Ocean, Haim, Carly Rae Jepsen and Solange, among others. He’s also released brilliant solo albums—his second, Changephobia, dropped last week. It’s a sax-heavy collection of songs that touch on everything from romance to climate change. He worked on the album at the same time as Haim’s Women in Music Pt. III, which was recently nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.
Musicbeachamjournal.com

Prince was born 63 years old today

Prince Rogers Nelson, known as Prince, was born 63 years old today. A singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and actor, Prince was a major figure in popular music for over three decades. He was an innovator and widely-known for his eclectic work, flamboyant stage presence and wide vocal range. Widely regarded as the...
Musickexp.org

Aaron Frazer

Best-known as a multi-instrumentalist and co-lead singer in Durand Jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer broke out on his own earlier this year with his debut solo album, Introducing…. For Live on KEXP, Troy Nelson gives a brief introduction to the falsetto crooner before sharing snippets of Frazer’s interview with...
Entertainmentmyq105.com

Bruce Springsteen Announces New Limited Run of ‘Springsteen on Broadway’

Bruce Springsteen is bringing his award-winning Springsteen on Broadway show back to Broadway for a limited 30-show run this summer. The Boss shared Springsteen on Broadway will be hosted at Jujamcyn’s St. James Theatre beginning June 26 through September 4. Springsteen’s official website notes, “Proceeds from Opening Night of ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ at the St. James Theatre will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and The Actor’s Fund.”
MusicPosted by
FOX26

ASCAP to honor Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice

NEW YORK (AP) - Three acts who kept music alive during the worldwide pandemic will be honored by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers later this month. The performing rights organization ASCAP announced Tuesday that Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice will receive the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award - a thank you for creating the uber-popular virtual events "Verzuz" and "Club Quarantine," which became cultural and groundbreaking affairs celebrating music and community during the pandemic.
Musicarcamax.com

Anthony Hamilton to perform Juneteenth livestream concert

Here’s your chance to celebrate Juneteenth with Anthony Hamilton. The Grammy-winning R&B icon, known for such popular songs as “Comin’ From Where I’m From,” “You’ve Got the Love I Need” and “Pray for Me,” performs a special Juneteenth livestream concert on June 19. Showtime is 9 p.m. ET and tickets...
Celebritiesallaboutjazz.com

Happy Birthday, Cole Porter

We are celebrating Cole Porter's 130th birthday—born June 9, 1891, This means that Porter was 27 years old, having already had shows produced on Broadway, when the first jazz recording was made in 1917. Early recordings by James P. Johnson, Jimmie Lunceford, Teddy Wilson and Django Reinhardt showed the adaptability of his compositions to the jazz before Artie Shaw's landmark recording of "Begin the Beguine" in 1938. Today his beautiful melodies, compelling harmonies and clever lyrics explain his enduring appeal. This hour of Jazz at 100 Today! will present recent recordings from Porter's songbook by today's jazz stars.