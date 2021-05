After going two and a half months without playing each other, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are now set to face off for the second time in as many weeks. The Dodgers begin a seven-game homestand against the Giants on Thursday, only four days removed from completing a sweep of their longtime rival at Oracle Park. The series opener in San Francisco saw L.A. defeat a familiar face in Alex Wood, who enjoyed two different stints with the organization from 2015-18 and 2020.