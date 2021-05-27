Heather Morris Explains Why Glee Stars Were “Scared” to Speak Up About Lea Michele

After landing the role of Rose Tico through a secret auditioning process and debuting as the character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Kelly Marie Tran left social media. In the past, she's described her exit from social media as being like a bad breakup. In a new interview with Teen Vogue, she explained why she decided to step away from the internet after being harassed by The Last Jedi's critics. "We're living in a world where we're all constantly being bombarded all of the time with so much stimulus, and I don't know that we are all conscious of the ways in which it affects us," Tran says. "For me, I knew that the most important thing was to protect my mental health, and make myself a space where I felt like I could create again and where I could be an artist again, which for a time, I didn't know if I could do that again."