Heather Morris Explains Why Glee Stars Were “Scared” to Speak Up About Lea Michele

 9 days ago

Lea Michele came under fire last year over past alleged mean-spirited behavior on the set of Glee, for which she later apologized. Now her former co-star Heather Morris is speaking up…

As New Accusations From Heather Morris Come Out, Lea Michele Is Focusing On Family

It was nearly a year ago that accusations of Lea Michele bullying on the set of Glee first went public due to claims made by Michele's former co-star Samantha Ware, and Ware was later backed up by other former Glee stars including Amber Amber Riley, Alex Newell, and Heather Morris. Now, Morris has come out with further comments about Michele's behavior on set of the hit Fox show, but Michele's focus seems to be on her family for the time being.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Glee Star Says Cast Was 'Very Scared' to Report Lea Michele for On-Set Bullying

During a recent podcast, Glee star Heather Morris claimed that bullying on set by Lea Michele should have been stopped there and then, but "many people were very scared." Speaking on Danny Pellegrino's Everything Iconic podcast, she explained how she and other members of the cast who were aware of what was happening should have done more to "step up" and put an end to it.
Orange County, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘Botched’ Star Dr. Terry Dubrow Reveals How He’d Feel About Wife Heather Returning To ‘RHOC’

While promoting the exciting new season of ‘Botched’, Dr. Terry Dubrow hinted at a possible return for wife Heather on ‘RHOC’. Ever since Heather Dubrow left The Real Housewives of Orange County at the end of Season 11, fans have been clamoring for her return to the series. And now, her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, says he’d fully support her making a Bravo comeback.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars' Kelly Marie Tran Explains Why She Left Social Media

After landing the role of Rose Tico through a secret auditioning process and debuting as the character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Kelly Marie Tran left social media. In the past, she's described her exit from social media as being like a bad breakup. In a new interview with Teen Vogue, she explained why she decided to step away from the internet after being harassed by The Last Jedi's critics. "We're living in a world where we're all constantly being bombarded all of the time with so much stimulus, and I don't know that we are all conscious of the ways in which it affects us," Tran says. "For me, I knew that the most important thing was to protect my mental health, and make myself a space where I felt like I could create again and where I could be an artist again, which for a time, I didn't know if I could do that again."
TV SeriesPosted by
Amomama

TV Stars Opening up about Why They Quit Successful TV Shows

Some actors leave a show after their contracts are up, while others disappear, leaving the writers scrambling. Whatever the case, the show must go on. Sophie Bush's departure from "Chicago P.D." after season 4 made headlines in May 2017, and in a December 2018 interview, the actress stated that she left because of what she learned.
TV & VideosComicBook

Friends Reunion Director Reveals Why Guest Stars Like Paul Rudd Weren't Included

Friends: The Reunion is now streaming on HBO Max and though it features the return of the six core cast members there are a lot of key guest stars from the show that didn't appear, notably the likes of Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse. Speaking in an interview with The Wrap, reunion director Ben Winston opened up about why they couldn't get all of the major faces back, saying: "We couldn’t have everybody on, because it’s only an hour and 45 minutes. And you’ve got to pay attention — the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members. So you can’t have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in ‘Friends’ over the years. Sadly, we couldn’t get everybody in.”
TV Seriesimdb.com

9-1-1: Lone Star Boss Explains Why [Spoiler] Had to Die in Season 2

No members of the 126 were lost in 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s fatal finale dust storm, but a tragic death from earlier in the season still looms large — and that dust will take much longer to settle. We’re talking, of course, about Tommy’s husband Charles, whom she found unresponsive in...
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek Discovery: Tig Notaro explains why she doesn’t have a bigger role

Tig Notaro explained to the AV Club why her role on Star Trek: Discovery is so limited. Tig Notaro isn’t upset that she’s only a recurring character on Star Trek: Discovery. A recurring character since the second season, Notaro plays Jett Reno, an adaptly named character. Her involvement has been a huge hit as she’s not just a well-known figure in front of the camera but well respected stand-up comic, writer, and director as well.