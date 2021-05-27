Colors, shapes & cityscapes: New exhibition showcases 30 years of local painter’s artistic evolution
Selections from throughout Mitchell Johnson’s career highlight his longtime love of color (and picnic chairs) The current exhibition at the Pamela Walsh Gallery, “Mitchell Johnson, Color Continuum,” may be perfectly timed to usher in a hopeful, post-pandemic era. The survey show, which features selected paintings by the Menlo Park artist dating from 1988 to 2021, is a bright, colorful and uplifting experience with the added benefit of taking the viewer, vicariously, to scenic spots around the world.thesixfifty.com