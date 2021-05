Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt issued a classy statement following his unanimous decision loss to Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27. Garbrandt and Font went to battle in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card. The two battled it out for 25 minutes, but at the end of the five rounds, it was Font who earned the victory. Following the fight, Garbrandt took to his social media to issue a classy statement where he praised his opponent Font and his camp for their tremendous victory.