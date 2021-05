COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School varsity softball team took a doubleheader from Branch County rival Quincy Thursday by scores of 11-1 and 11-3. Coldwater had a couple of big innings in the first game as they scored six runs in the first and five more runs in the fourth. Mia Rzepka was the winning pitcher in the first game. Karlie Knisely led the Cardinals offense with a double and four RBI’s. Brianna Omo had two RBI’s. McKynna Connin had two hits including a double for Quincy.