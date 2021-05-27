Citizens can do a lot with HSBC’s US branches

Bitcoin garnered an array of fans with its price rise over the last couple of months. Prominent bank, HSBC, however, did seem to find an inclination towards the crypto-verse. The crypto-verse witnessed exponential growth since the beginning of the year. 2021, started off on a great note for the crypto market as its investors bagged massive gains. While BTC witnessed a five-fold increase, the altcoins did not fall back. The king coin’s market cap even hit a trillion dollars. All these factors urged banks as well as governments to embrace the crypto-verse, particularly Bitcoin. While banks like, Goldman Sachs went on to express their interest in crypto, the CEO of HSBC clarified that the bank would refrain from engaging in any crypto-related services.