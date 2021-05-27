Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Lost Judgment Will Have Fully Playable Version of Sonic the Fighters

By Ravi Sinha
gamingbolt.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic the Hedgehog will have its own share of titles coming up with Sonic Colors Ultimate and the new Sonic title teased for 2022. However, there will also be a number of tie-ups with other Sega franchises. Ryu ga Gotoku Studio’s Lost Judgment is one of them, and it will include Sonic the Fighters as a playable arcade game.

gamingbolt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic X#Sonic The Fighters#Sonic The Hedgehog#Ps4#Sega#Xbox 360#Franchises#Sega#Ps3#Xbox One#Sonic Colors Ultimate#Xbox Series X S#Trailer#Titles#Arcades#Engine#Ps5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Tennispurexbox.com

Sonic Is Coming To Lost Judgment, Two Point Hospital, And More

In perhaps the most unusual announcement of the Sonic Central showcase, the blue hedgehog is making his way into a few SEGA games this year. Lost Judgment, Two Point Hospital, and even the official Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games video game. No, we're not kidding. Starting off we have the ability...
Video Gameseventhubs.com

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will not have rollback netcode

2006's Virtua Fighter 5 will receive an eSports-focused update on June 1 and evolve into Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, but will sadly be missing a key eSports component: a netcode the fighting game community has faith in. Sega told Kotaku Thursday that though VF5 will be receiving new online...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Avowed Will Have a Trailer at E3 2021, “Almost Fully on Schedule” – Rumor

With Microsoft’s E3 2021 press conference reportedly taking place on June 13th, there are already several predictions on what will and won’t appear. Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed, a first person fantasy RPG set in the world of Pillars of Eternity, was revealed last year and thought to be skipping the conference. However, according to insider sponger on ResetEra, that isn’t the case.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Sonic is an absolutely terrifying playable character in Tokyo 2020

A Sonic Tokyo 2020 skin is on its way for the upcoming Olympics game, with Sonic the Hedgehog appearing as a weird-looking playable character in the title. Sonic was debuted for the new game during today’s Sonic Central presentation, which celebrated the Sega mascot’s 30th anniversary. The Tokyo 2020 announcement kicked off the show, with it being revealed that players would be able to access a skin that allowed them to “dress up” as the character.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Dragalia Lost update out now (version 2.8.0)

Dragalia Lost has released a new software update (version 2.8.0), which adds some new management features to the game. Things such as medals for your roster, and a new “Manage Facilities” button are added with this update. Check out the full patch notes below. Version Update. Version 2.8.0 will be...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Days of Play Sale on PSN Hosts Discounts on Judgment, Sonic Mania, Final Fantasy XIV: Complete Edition and More

Sony is hosting the massive Days of Play sale on PlayStation Network from now up until June 9. These discounted titles range from reasonable to absolute steals. Cult-hit Bugsnax is 25% off for $18.74. This title is a Pokemon-esque type of adventure with several creatures that must be captured in their own unique ways. There is a dark, sinister truth coating this peculiar island, however.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Have You Played.... Sonic Heroes?

In the late 90s and early 2000s one of my gaming heroes was an oddly proportioned anthropomorphic royal blue erinaceinae. Sonic the Hedgehog, as he’s known to you and me, was largely popular in this time period, with a string of successful Sonic Adventure games being accompanied by a non-canon animated TV series Sonic Underground. 2003 saw the brand spanking new anime Sonic X (the opening episode’s Sonic vs Formula 1 car high speed chase is delightful) and later the platformer Sonic Heroes – one of my favourite games of all time.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact version 1.6 will have Kazuha and summer outfits

With content winding down for “Beneath the Light of Jadeite”/version 1.5, Genshin Impact fans will have more stuff to do thanks to a new update. Genshin Impact’s version 1.6 update, known as “Midsummer Island Adventure,” promises more activities. These include events that let you acquire new summer-themed outfits for Jean and Barbara, as well as an adventure to help out Klee. Travelers will also encounter Kaedehara Kazuha, the first obtainable character from the region of Inazuma.
Video GamesTwinfinite

3 Improvements The Next 3D Sonic Game Needs to Have

The next 3D Sonic Game has finally been revealed. While rumors are circulating about it, Sega has yet to formally reveal any details about this mysterious new title. Before Sega comes it and tells us everything about it, let’s fill this void with some requests for this new game. The...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Lost Judgment for PS5, Xbox Series X & More Gets New Screenshots & Videos Introducing Characters & Actors

Today Sega released quite a lot of new assets for its upcoming action game Lost Judgment, focusing on the cast of characters and the actors who play them. We get to see Takayuki Yagami, the protagonist of the game, played by Takuya Kimura. In this game, he is investigating bullying in a high school in Yokohama when his former colleague Saori Shirosaki asks him to also investigate a murder that happened in the city.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Balan Wonderworld and Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka appears to have departed Square Enix

Yuji Naka, former co-creator of Sonic the Hedghehog and creator of Balan Wonderworld appears to have quietly departed Square Enix. As noted by GamesIndustry.biz, Naka apparently updated both his personal LinkedIn and Facebook profiles to imply his time as senior manager came to an end at the end of April. Though no reasons have been given for his departure, it's believed by many to be somewhat related to the poor critical and commercial reception of Balan Wonderworld, which released back in March.
Video GamesNME

‘Far Cry 6’ confirms fully playable co-operative mode

The team behind Far Cry 6 has confirmed that co-operative mode will be returning with the next entry. During a lengthy Reddit AMA on Tuesday (June 1), Alexandre Letendre – game director for Far Cry 6 – confirmed that ” Far Cry 6 will come fully playable in co-op like FC5.”
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate Listings Suggest Switch Version to Run at 30FPS

If there’s one thing most people want when they play a Sonic title, it’s good performance. Recent listings for Sonic Colors Ultimate meanwhile suggest that the Switch version may end up lagging behind its PS4 and Xbox One companions. The official listing across multiple retailers for the title on PS4 and Xbox One mention 4K which makes sense as that’s not an available feature on Switch, but also reference that those two systems in particular will also be running it at 60FPS. This isn’t a solid confirmation, but it seems to imply that Sonic made be lagging behind in his smooth gameplay for those who want the portable option. For anyone who played on Wii and didn’t mind the framerate this isn’t likely to be an issue as that release also ran at 30FPS. Hopefully we’ll have official word on this soon, but for now it seems likely that 30FPS will in fact be the case for Switch players.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

That Time SEGA Made a Sonic Racing Spinoff With Hoverboards

The year is 2003 and Vision Scape Interactive is gearing up to propose their new spin-off to SEGA, a skateboarding game called Sonic Extreme. Vision Escape Interactive has a bit of a history with SEGA already, seemingly giving them an advantage when proposing this new game. They were previously contracted to create the cutscenes for the GameCube title Sonic Heroes, so they already had all of the assets needed to put together a demo on hand.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection – Tips & Tricks video

This week, the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will be released on Nintendo Switch worldwide. It will be the occasion for fans of the series to (re-)discover the three games in the “modern” trilogy, but also for newcomers to check out what those ninja action games are all about. Since the...
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Wingspan fluttering on Xbox and iOS this summer

One of our favorite board games, and favorite digital adaptations of board games, is expanding on more platforms. Developer Monster Couch has announced that Wingspan will release on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S via the Microsoft Store on June 18 ($19.99), and iOS mobile devices on July 20 ($9.99).