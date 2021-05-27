Testimony at Special Committee on COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery & Committee of the Whole Joint Public Oversight Hearing

The Department for Education (DfE) “had no plan” and was unprepared for the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, a parliamentary committee has found.The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said that children had “very unequal experiences” during the end of the last academic year, as it explored the DfE’s response to Covid-19 in England’s first lockdown. The first changes to education were announced last spring as Covid-19 started to take hold of the country, with most pupils told to stay at home and GCSE and A-level exams scrapped for the first time. In a new report published on Wednesday, the PAC said...