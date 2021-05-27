Five from Bladen County named all-conference softball

TABOR CITY — Five Bladen County players are on the high school all-conference softball team announced by the Three Rivers Conference president’s office.

West Bladen is represented by senior Abigail Madden, and sophomores Mackenzie Singletary and Rylee Chadwick. East Bladen landed senior Kayleigh Raynor and sophomore Laura Davisson on the unit.

The honorable mention choices of respective school coaches included West Bladen junior Jesslaynn Vendricks and sophomores Kylie Durden, Madison Taylor and Hailey Guyton, and East Bladen senior Alyssa Futrell and sophomore Karli Priest and Emma Turbeville.

The Player of the Year is South Columbus junior pitcher Peyton Duncan. The Coach of the Year honor automatically goes to the league champ, South Columbus’ Megan Storms-Whitesell.

The following are the remainder of the awards:

• All-conference: South Columbus — Duncan, Alanna Deal, Olivia Watts, Reah Lee; Whiteville — Emma Hooks, Tessa Nicholson; Fairmont — Santana Anderson, Lindsey Floyd; East Columbus — Zay Flowers; St. Pauls — Braxtin Kinlaw; Red Springs — Kaitlyn Locklear; West Columbus — Brittany Barnhill.

• Honorable mention: South Columbus — Brileigh Ward, Alexuz Barnes, Kyleigh Reaves, Isabella Coleman, Elizabeth Strickland; Whiteville — Kandance Hammonds, Marissa Ivey, Xztashya Porter; Fairmont — Adrianah Chavis, Aiyana Oxendine; East Columbus — Hannah Andrews, Alexis Jacobs; St. Pauls — Alicia Monroe, Yomaris Vasquez; Red Springs — Tristen Locklear, Kirsten Locklear; West Columbus — Kennedy Scott, Rheya Collins.

