newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, NY

“A Deed Without A Name”: An Abstract Philosophical Exercise In Troy

wamc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“A Deed Without a Name” is a Rubik’s cube of theater. The play which is being given its world premiere by Troy Foundry Theatre is an intense philosophical exercise that ponders the meaning of existence. However, there are so many theatrical and literary influences in it that the play feels...

www.wamc.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sartre
Person
Samuel Beckett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deed#Exercise#Spirit Of Troy#Sexual Identity#Troy Foundry Theatre#The Trojan Hotel#Existence#Emotional Connection#Clarity#Conformity#Academic Theater#Playwright Katy Pedro#Social Oppression#Godot#Self Identity#Theater Reviewer#Bursts#Howl#Downtown Troy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Troy, NYSaratogian

'A Deed Without a Name' examines isolation and displacement

TROY, N.Y. — In its description of the world premiere play, “A Deed Without a Name,’” Troy Foundry Theater says about the piece, “It is not a story with a sad feeling. This is not a story with a happy ending. This is a story.”. The play opens tonight, and...
Beauty & FashionThe Guardian

The Philosophers review – thought-experiment thriller is hilariously bad

John Huddles’s sci-fi thriller unintentionally succeeds in replicating the exact experience of playing “would you rather?” with a friend in a pub, as in it starts out with vague philosophical questions but ends up being utterly ridiculous. And just like the silly game, for the right viewers The Philosophers could be quite a fun watch, despite the sub-par film-making.
Books & Literaturethepassivevoice.com

Without books, we would not have made it

I read an article the other day about a computer program that writes fiction. You feed it a few lines, tell it the genre – science fiction, horror – and it produces the rest. And it’s not bad at it. It writes in full grammatical sentences; comes up with metaphors and analogies; emulates a writer’s particular style and so on. The author of the article, who seemed a little too thrilled about the existence of this diabolical toy from the depths of Silicon Valley says, at some point, that this “tool” was going to be the “salvation” for writers who dislike writing, which, according to him, is nearly all writers. I want to say to this writer: you are wrong. And to this robot that writes fiction I want to say … well I don’t want to say anything to it because, you know, robots are robots.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Week

6 book recommendations from B. Catling

Brian Catling, who writes as B. Catling, is a poet, performance artist, and author of The Vorrh trilogy, a fantasy series set in and near an unchartable forest. The British writer's new novel, Hollow, follows a band of mercenaries across 16th-century Europe. The Third Policeman by Flann O'Brien (1967). Hilarious,...
umass.edu

Louise Antony named 2022 Patrick Romanell Lecturer by the American Philosophical Association

Louise Antony, philosophy, has been named the 2022 Romanell Lecturer on philosophical naturalism by the American Philosophical Association (APA). The Patrick Romanell Lecture is presented annually at a divisional meeting of the APA on the topic of philosophical naturalism. The selection committee writes, “Throughout her career, Antony’s work in the...
Books & LiteratureThe Independent

Plato brought philosophical dialogue to perfection

I — t is possible to argue about who is the finestRenaissance painter. It is possible to argue in this way about sculptors, writers, poets, more or less any sort of artist. However, if the question is who writes the best dialogues, then there is no room for controversy. Plato (428–347BC) has no peers.
HealthVirginia Connection Newspapers

Opinion: Column: Philosophically Meandering

As I discussed a few weeks back, having all this time off/apart from cancer-related activities is unsettling in a peculiar way. I'm not in remission. I'm certainly not cured, and I'm still receiving regular treatment: a bone-strengthening shot every four weeks at the Infusion Center and of course, my daily Lenvima pill. Given the nature of what symptoms/side effects I experience, it's only after my quarterly CT scan and – recently added – a bone scan, followed-up by a post-scan video visit with my oncologist and endocrinologist (combined with my semi annual brain MRI) that I have an accurate/real-time sense of whether I'm coming or going, you know what I mean?
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Ten Summer Reads for the Budding Catholic Philosopher

The lazy days of summer should be spent in leisurely reading. But I would recommend books that deal with truth. A friend confessed to me that she reads trash, and defined the term as material read but never remembered. The ten books I recommend provide glimpses of enduring truth. They feed the mind and soul and animate the spirit. They offer ideas that will please, enrapture, and edify.
Visual ArtLongboat Observer

JoJo Fusco brings abstract nature to All Angels

What do Stephen King and All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church have in common?. For now, art from local painter JoJo Fusco hangs on their walls. Fusco is an oil painter who alternates between abstract and figurative styles, and for the rest of May, she’s the featured artist at the Longboat Key church.
Kentucky Statepsychologytoday.com

James Flynn and the Flynn Effect: Death of an IQ Philosopher

The death of James Flynn is an opportunity to discuss the "Flynn Effect." His studies of IQ norms revolutionized the field. One area where the effect was often mischaracterized was in death penalty trials involving cognitively impaired defendants. A common mischaracterization, involving IQ changes in Scandinavia is examined and shown...
Musicmetalinjection

EREMIT Brings The Absolute Doom On "Unmapped Territories Of Clans Without Names"

Eremit is here today to bring you a slow, miserable 18 full minutes of doom with their new song "Unmapped Territories Of Clans Without Names". Seriously, if you have the time, go on this journey. It's a slow burner for sure, but it's worth it! Also, definitely take a look at the killer artwork done by Mariusz Lewandowski (Abigail Williams, Bell Witch) for the album below. It's great.
Workoutsmoderndrummer.com

Endurance Exercises

The purpose of this exercise is to strengthen each hand individually in order to achieve a balance between the two. For the right-handed drummer, the left hand is the weaker hand, and vice versa. Play each example starting with your left hand, as shown, and then try the examples with your right. This exercise is great for developing the single-stroke roll.
Inside Nova

CAPPIES: Madison work combines humor with philosophical element

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. “Train stations are the magnets of the lowest life forms.” That may be true, but it also was the magnet that led to some of the greatest realizations about life, as shown in James Madison High School’s inspiring production of “Waiting on Trains.”
Visual Artsingulart.com

Abstract Drawing 31 Minimalism Monochrome

Ideas expresses in a concise and clear form. The space between lines and spots is filled with your senses and imagination. Focus on the pattern, please. Look inside yourself. Get to know yourself. Prime numbers from Number theory. Abstract Drawing 89 Minimalist Black White Art. Galina Vindalovskaia hopes to bridge...
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Children’s books roundup – the best new picture books and novels

A lost puppy, a judo-practising guinea pig and victory for a girls’ football team, plus the best new YA novels. This month’s picture books range from the comic to the meditative. Swapna Haddow and Dapo Adeola’s My Dad Is a Grizzly Bear (Macmillan) is a feast of sly visual jokes and loving fun poked at a hulking, hairy, silhouetted father, with bouncy interwoven repetition that makes it huge fun to read aloud.
Books & Literaturefs.blog

How to Write Creative Fiction: Umberto Eco’s Four Rules

Umberto Eco (1932–2016) was one of the bestselling authors of all time. In Confessions of a Young Novelist, he shares some unique advice for writing fiction. Umberto Eco wrote Confessions of a Young Novelist in his late seventies. But having published his first novel, The Name of the Rose, only twenty-eight years earlier, he considered himself a newcomer to fiction writing. Looking back on his career so far, Eco reveals some valuable insights into his writing process. In this post, we’ve extracted four of the key lessons for fiction writers from Confessions of a Young Novelist.
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

These 'new' Proust stories reveal a young genius in search of his voice

How many ghosts of great writers offer thanks to posterity for drawing excitable attention to their discarded juvenile effusions and delivering them over to the truffling scrutiny of hungry literary critics? Perhaps Jane Austen would acknowledge that her teenage skits show promising comic panache, but one imagines a neurotic perfectionist like Marcel Proust being mortified at the way that his drawers have been ransacked and his every written word fetishised and dissected.