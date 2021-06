As details become clearer about Canon's next mirrorless DSLR, the camera was spotted being field tested at the G7 Summit. Details have been slowly coming in about Canon's EOS R3 full-frame mirrorless camera. Recently, a Canon representative tweeted a picture of the R3 on display at the G7 Summit. More and more physical copies of this camera have been showing up in the wild for field testing and review, suggesting that release is getting nearer and nearer. With the camera being brought out at such a high-profile event, I'd imagine more official press releases and information will be coming soon.