Police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in Ontwa Township. Authorities were called to a home on Maple Street Sunday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m. after a 12-year-old shot her. Witnesses say the gun was taken from a safe and was not believed to have been loaded. The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office will decide if anyone is charged in the girl’s death. There is no word from Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police that anyone was arrested.