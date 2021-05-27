TV Santa Barbara Wins Gold, Silver and Bronze at 2021 Telly Awards

The cast and crew of Shanghai have traveled an arduous path to reach the show’s upcoming online production, which takes place from Wednesday, May 19, through Sunday, May 23, on Zoom (bit.ly/3bzGBSF) through the UCSB Theater Department’s Launch Pad program. Nevertheless, their slog through quarantine pales in comparison to the brutal journey that the play depicts, which is the escape of a Jewish family from Nazi persecution, first to Italy, and then to the last place that would take them in 1937: Shanghai. Once there, the story focuses on Eva Broder, who’s 13 at the time of the family’s flight and 35 by the end of the play, and how she manages to carve out a life and an identity for herself under such difficult circumstances.