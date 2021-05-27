newsbreak-logo
TV Santa Barbara Wins Gold, Silver and Bronze at 2021 Telly Awards

Cover picture for the articleSANTA BARBARA, CA – May 25, 2021 – TV Santa Barbara (TVSB), the region’s community media access center that operates channels 17 and 71, is proud to announce that they were recognized as the winner of four 2021 Telly Awards, including the prestigious Gold Award for the production of the “Make Goleta Count!” census video in partnership with the city of Goleta. Silver and Bronze honors were also earned for video productions created in partnership with the Central Coast Division of the American Heart Association.

