Henrico County, VA

1811 Random Winds Ct, Henrico, VA 23238

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOMING SOON! Fall in love with this lovingly cared for end unit townhome with all the upgrades and low HOA fees ($192/mo)! Owner has taken care of so much...including HEAT PUMP (2019), WATER HEATER (2019), ROOF (2018), WINDOWS (2014), UPDATED BATHS, UPDATED FIXTURES, FRENCH DOOR TO PATIO (2018), CARPET downstairs (2019), and DISHWASHER (2020). Many fixtures updated, vinyl sided, nice private patio with fenced yard and detached storage shed. All appliances to convey!

Economy
Real Estate
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

2823 Oakland Ave, Henrico, VA 23228

A MUST SEE! Extremely well-maintained 3 BR on a lovely wooded lot located in a quiet neighborhood. Living room with brick fireplace and insert, hardwood floors, bay window. Kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and bar, new built in microwave, oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Bathroom with upgraded tile floor, vanity and original cast iron tub. Huge backyard with slate patio sitting area, beautiful hardwood trees, professional landscaping and storage shed. Easy access to interstates, golf, pools, shopping, restaurants and county parks.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

400 Cedar Ave, Henrico, VA 23075

Incredible opportunity for a first time homebuyer looking for a home where they can build a little sweat equity, or an investor's dream! Just needs a little cleaning, some paint, touch up floors, some minor repairs in the bath and you're almost there. Windows are 10 years old; Roof is 5 years old; HVAC is 1-year-old. Note that Primary Bedroom was previously 2 smaller bedrooms. Home could easily be returned to 3 bedrooms. Includes .83 acre lot behind as well.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

7709 Willow Leaf Ct, Henrico, VA 23228

New appliances, new paint, new carpet. Just need new owner. Move right in. All ready for a speedy possession. This is the end unit so easy access to fenced rear yard . If you are looking for a town home in Henrico County this is going to be hard to beat. Lots of natural light ,9' ceilings ,hard wood floors down and all new carpet on stairs and entire second floor. Huge master bedroom with a very large walk-in closet as well as big private bath with shower and separate soaking tub.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

251 Rocketts Way Unit#301, Henrico, VA 23231

Super cool condo in sought after 251 Rocketts. Cedar Works Condo. This is an extra special unit that you've got to see. A few key highlights; same floor as the causeway to the parking garage, includes TWO DESIGNATED parking spots, storage unit is just steps away and on same floor, FULL-SIZE washer/dryer, CORNER UNIT with tons of natural light, Plantation Shutters throughout, NO adjoined walls to any other units, AWESOME rustic feel with modern amenities, & tons of exposed brick & features full size washer & dryer & extra shelves for storage/organization. The first primary suite is extra spacious with walk-in closet, corner windows, dual vanity, & ceramic tile through the bathroom suite. The other suite also features walk-in closet, dual vanity, & ceramic tile throughout (that bathroom also opens to hall for guests). HVAC was just replaced 2018/2019, water heater in 2019, refrigerator & microwave in 2018!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

5631 Country Hills Ln, Henrico, VA 23059

RARE GEM! Completely renovated 5 bedroom home in highly sought after Cross Creek neighborhood on Nuckols Rd Corridor in excellent school district of Henrico County. Home is situated on an idyllic lot with an acre of complete privacy. Walk or ride your bikes to pool/tennis/golf at The Dominion Club! Recent $150K back yard makeover includes huge limestone patio, outdoor fireplace, built in hot tub/ plunge pool, and built in Primo smoker grill. Yard offers endless green space for play and fun! Home is bright with an open floor plan & vaulted ceilings in the kitchen area. The entire back of the house is a wall of windows overlooking the beautiful yard. Other notable features are hardwood floors throughout, two exquisite primary suites, both with walk in closets and renovated bathrooms. The kitchen offers 4 ovens, 6 burner gas range, custom shaker cabinets, and white marble countertops. There are several flex spaces to fit your needs. The theatre room will be a huge hit and perfect for movie nights or watching the game! Lovingly maintained home, recently painted inside and out, newer roof and HVAC updated 7 years ago.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

6412 Monument Ave, Henrico, VA 23226

Welcome to 6412 Monument Avenue! Quality craftsmanship, convenience and upgrades all intersect in this charming cape cod. Walk through the front door and enter the sun-filled living room with wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. The living room is open to the kitchen allowing conversations to flow easily from one room to the next throughout the first floor. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & tile flooring. As you step down from the kitchen and pass through the laundry room, you will find the expansive paver patio with bistro lights & oversized fenced yard with plenty of room for entertaining, kids to play & dogs to run. The sunroom was torn down and rebuilt in 2019 to include shiplap, ceramic tile floors and a beautiful built-in cabinet. The primary bedroom, bedroom 2 and full bath round out the first floor. Upstairs are bedrooms 3 and 4, which is currently being used as an office and boasts spacious cedar closets. Perfect for a home gym, office or to turn into a primary suite. HVAC is newer, roof is approximately 6 years old, and upgraded insulation was installed in 2019 for increased energy efficiency.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

1700 Havenwood Dr, Henrico, VA 23238

Hire the movers and start packing because this 4-sided brick ranch home on a 1/3-acre lot in Tuckahoe Village will be gone in a flash! You'll love the freshly painted walls and beautiful, dark hardwoods. The living room is open to the dining area and features recessed lights and a bay window. The updated kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a peninsula with seating. Get cozy in the family room with its gas fireplace and access to the deck. Down the hall are the primary bedroom with an en suite bathroom; two additional bedrooms; and upgraded hall bathroom. The laundry/utility room has access to the deck, and the newer washer & dryer convey. Enjoy Virginia's beautiful weather on either the spacious deck or the screened porch that overlook the fenced back yard with plenty of privacy. Store your lawn equipment in the detached shed. UPDATES include: storage shed; exterior doors; 30-year roof. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this quiet, established neighborhood!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

1214 Grumman Dr, Henrico, VA 23229

Get ready to invite your family and friends to your new backyard for a BBQ! Don't miss this meticulously maintained home conveniently located in the sought after in the west end. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with off street parking, detached garage 2-car garage and a fenced in backyard. This home boasts 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, open great room, Kitchen, First floor office/study, separate laundry room and more! Beautiful lot with privacy fence enclosing the backyard. Kitchen comes with nicely updated cabinets and under cabinet lighting. Outside you can enjoy a large rear patio ready for your grill or smoker. Detached Two Car Garage with electricity and automatic garage door w/ coded switch. New Roof in 2018, New Vinyl Replacement Windows in 2016. Central Heat and Air throughout home with WiFi accessible thermostat. New Mounted Wall Oven and Dishwasher 2019. New floors, fresh neutral paint throughout and much more, home is move in ready, this is a must see!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

5213 Aldenbrook Way, Henrico, VA 23059

HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SHORT PUMP STUNNER! DEEP RUN HIGH SCHOOL.This like-new lovingly cared for, brick beauty has an open plan, grand kitchen with large island and granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and eat in area. Formal dining room, large family room and connected sun room ( currently used as a playroom). Rear staircase, office/study, mudroom with cubbies, huge primary bedroom with extra large walk in closet, all other bedrooms are generous in size with nice closets, one bedroom up is ensuite, extra storage. Rear deck and private rear yard. Minutes from shopping, dining, and entertainment, with easy access to major highways. Washer, dryer and fridge do not convey but can be negotiated. Showings start Saturday 5/15 at 10am.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

5202 Wythe Ave, Henrico, VA 23226

Beautiful white brick interior unit located in sought after and conveniently located Monument Square. Enjoy the many amenities that are offered, gorgeous salt water pool, the firepit on a cool night, grilling area, stunning clubhouse with exercise room and handsome card room/lounge, as well as a lovely courtyard. This unit offers an inviting foyer with high ceiling, wonderful open floor plan with gas fireplace in the family room that opens to a cook’s style eat-in kitchen with cascading granite, stainless appliances, island that can be used for serving or casual dining, additionally there is an eat-in nook. Nice laundry room located across from kitchen. Gracious dining room that is light and bright. 4 bedrooms, one is currently being used as an office and the other a media/playroom, 3.5 baths. Large primary room with space for a sitting area, lovely spa like bath, walk in closet. High ceilings, wood floor, wonderful details throughout, 3 private balconies, 2 car garage, great location in the neighborhood, elevator has the ability to be installed in the future should someone choose to do so. Fantastic restaurants and only shopping minutes away!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

12938 Copperas Ln, Henrico, VA 23233

Location! Location! Location! This adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath transitional home is just minutes away from award-winning Henrico Schools, and move in ready! The living room has a vaulted ceiling with two ceiling fans, recessed lighting and a wood fireplace. The spacious eat-in kitchen features an island, pantry and dinning area currently used as a sitting area. There are two bedrooms and a full, updated bathroom on the first floor. As you venture upstairs you will find a loft area with balcony overlooking the family room. There are also two bedrooms adjoined by a full bathroom upstairs. Enjoy the outside space either in the screened-in porch, wrap-around deck, or patio area leading to a private, fenced in back yard. There is also a storage shed. The HVAC was installed in 2015 and roof installed in 2014. Make your appointment today!