newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

E-bike revolution takes to single track

By Andrew McCredie
Vermilion Standard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ‘whoops!’ and ‘whoas!’ said it all. And while that in itself was a surprise for the hardcore North Shore mountain biker, that Tessa Black was making those exclamations going up a gnarly trail was a sure sign that something different was going on here. Typically, the grind up the trail — particularly on these world class single tracks — is just that: a grind, and one definitely not punctuated with “whoops!’ and ‘whoas!,’ but rather ‘ughs’ and ‘gasps.’ The selling point of a mountain e-bike is it gets you up the hills faster so you can spend more time on the fun downhill parts.

www.vermilionstandard.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Concussions#Bike#Ubc#Canadian#Powerplay#Revolution#Riders#Whoops#Bigger Brakes#Rocky Mountain#World Class#Story#Wow#Heavier Point#Gasps#Publishing Date#Article Content#Conversation#Exertion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Biking
News Break
Cars
Related
Cyclingmensjournal.com

Have an E-Mountain Bike? 5 Epic Routes You Need No Longer Fear

In case you haven’t noticed, bikers are getting charged up. Pedal-assist bikes make steep climbs and technical terrain less intimidating. E-mountain bikes don’t make squats obsolete, but they do open new territory for riders. Read why it’s worth nabbing an e-mountain bike, then check out the best pedal-assisted e-mountain bike routes across the country.
LifestyleUnofficial Networks

5 Snacks to Pack While Ripping the Single Track

May is National Bike Month. Time to stash your skis and snowboard and hit the trails with, the next best form of human transportation, your mountain bike. When it comes to riding, proper nutrition is crucial to your success. Your body needs fuel to insure that you have enough energy to complete your ride. Fuel in the form of protein, carbohydrates and fat is crucial. So too is staying hydrated, therefore it’s important to pack the right snacks when out mountain biking for prolonged periods of time.
Cyclingsingletracks.com

Singletracks’ Best Mountain Bike Reads in May

The Singletracks staff and our contributors spend a lot of time every day, week, and month drafting up gear and bike reviews, and informing readers with breaking news and press releases. All of us try to devote an equal amount of time diving into the culture of mountain biking, digging into news and trends on a deeper level, and connecting with the mountain bike organizations and advocates who make our rides possible.
BicyclesPosted by
outsidemagazine

Tested: Pivot Trail 429 Mountain Bike

One of my regular mountain biking partners is my friend Bryan. Someone recently asked him, “What kind of mountain biker are you?” He responded, “I’m a trail rider.” Another person replied, “Aren’t all mountain bikers trail riders?”. Sure, in the most literal sense, we all ride trails. But I knew...
Bicyclesslashdot.org

E-Bikes Can Provide a Good Workout

Does riding an electric bike to work count as exercise, and not just a mode of transportation? It can, if you ride right, according to a pragmatic new study comparing the physiological effects of e-bikes and standard road bicycles during a simulated commute. The study, which involved riders new to e-cycling, found that most could complete their commutes faster and with less effort on e-bikes than standard bicycles, while elevating their breathing and heart rates enough to get a meaningful workout. But the benefits varied and depended, to some extent, on how people's bikes were adjusted and how they adjusted to the bikes. The findings have particular relevance at the moment, as pandemic restrictions loosen and offices reopen, and many of us consider options other than packed trains to move ourselves from our homes to elsewhere.
Phoenix, AZCleanTechnica

The Lectric Step-Thru 2.0 Folding E-Bike — CleanTechnica Review

The team over at Lectric eBikes in Phoenix, Arizona is hell bent on making electric bikes affordable and functional for the masses. The Lectric XP and Lectric Step-Thru were launched at a bargain price of just $899 a bit less than 2 years ago and having shipped more than 70,000 of the bikes to date, it is clear its first iterations were massive successes.
Carsksl.com

In need of balance: Mountain biking for senior citizens

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocks, sidehills, close trees and branches, hard climbs and speed-demon downhills can be fun for most mountain bikers, But for those getting up in age and struggling with a little balance issue, these features can be a bit frightening. If you're in your senior years, don't...
Hobbiesmensjournal.com

Love the Outdoors and the F-Word? You Should Try Fly-Fishing

My 20s were, as they should be, well spent. Possibly overspent, as I devoted the adventurous decade to creating memories most folks accumulate over the course of a lifetime: skiing snow deeper than I am tall, on mountains as steep as elevator shafts, rafting Class V whitewater, mountain biking at speeds only intended for cars. This concentrated expenditure also created a lifetime’s worth of broken bones, surgeries, scars, bruises, and aches. Now in the shady side of my 30s (though armed with a handful of ibuprofen and a freezer full of ice packs), athletic outdoor endeavors are still a daily must. They just need to be less jarring. So, I’m taking up fly-fishing.
Bicyclesmanofmany.com

Vagabund x Urwahn Platzhirsch is a Stealth e-Bike for the Urban Commuter

Vagabund and Urwahn collaborated on an electric bike that was designed to be discreet, but this two-wheeled beauty will definitely turn heads. The German-made Platzhirsch integrates its battery into the down tube of the steel frame, not that you would be able to tell from the eye-catching design. You’ll also...
Bicyclesmensjournal.com

E-Mountain Bikes Are Taking Off. Should You Get on Board?

Barely a year ago, e-mountain bikes were a curiosity on backcountry trails—now they’re here to stay. Twenty-five percent of all dollars spent on mountain bikes in 2020 went to models equipped with a motor and battery that boost pedaling power. That’s because pedal-assisted bikes offer indisputable advantages: They lessen the gut-punch of harsh, relentless uphills, and help riders crank over blocky rocks and other muscle-sapping technical features. Consequently, e-mountain bikes (e-MTBs) let cyclists of varying abilities and fitness levels ride together compatibly, with badasses on regular bikes and less-aggro types using pedal-assist. Action photographers are increasingly using e-MTBs to chase pros into Gnarville—while hauling loads of camera gear with far less pain. Riders in scorching climates love how e-MTBs let them dodge heatstroke in temperatures that typically make cyclists hang up their wheels and retreat to air conditioning.
Cell Phonestwowheeledwanderer.com

The Best Mountain Biking Apps For Tracking Stats & Finding The Best Trails

Nowadays, there’s an app for everything. It’s hard to even imagine life before Uber or Instagram, right?! We rely so much on our phones (for better or worse) and it’s no different when it comes to spending time outside on the trails. Most mountain bikes have at least heard of Strava or TrailForks if not use them on every ride. Mountain biking apps have come a long way over the past few years and now they are instrumental for trail finding, route planning, measuring performance, and even improving skills.
Fairfield, IDsaminfo.com

Solider Mountain Bike Park Rises from the Ashes

SAM Magazine—Fairfield, Idaho, May 19, 2021—Soldier Mountain opens its new mountain bike park May 21, after a raging wildfire last summer prevented the park’s 2020 grand opening. "We're excited to be opening our bike park," said Soldier Mountain general manager Paul Alden. "These trails are built to world-class standards, and...
BicyclesCleanTechnica

The Rad Power Bikes RadRunner E-Bike — CleanTechnica Review

Rad Power Bikes’ RadRunner is a compact cruiser of an electric bike that packs a massive amount of fun and functionality into a smaller, more affordable package. At its core, the RadRunner is a single-speed electric utility bike built on a heavy duty low-step frame with a ton of ways to customize it to suit your nefarious purposes. It boasts an integrated rear rack that can be put to use as a seat for a passenger or in a wide range of cargo carrying configurations.
Sportssingletrackworld.com

Mons Royale Future Ground: Women’s Progression Camp

A few months ago Mons Royale hosted a women’s progression camp in Queenstown, New Zealand. The Future Ground Progression camp brought some of New Zealand’s top female freeriders together. Catch up on what went down in the highlights video as well as a short documentary from the event. I don’t...
BicyclesBicycle Retailer and Industry News

Lectric eBikes Announces Premium Upgrades to Collection of Foldable E-bikes

BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. Industry-leading e-bike brand brings comfort and performance upgrades to fleet of affordable electric bikes.