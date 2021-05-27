newsbreak-logo
Toronto school district employee distributes anti-Israel manual to educators

By Faygie Holt
jns.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA staffer with the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is current on paid leave after reportedly sending out an anti-Israel manual to local educators. According to a May 22 report in the Toronto Sun, Javier DaVila, a member of the board’s “gender-based violence unit,” distributed a 51-page anti-Israel manual to teachers who requested it. The booklet discusses “Palestine” and “colonization” by Israel, includes suggested reading materials and promotes BDS.

www.jns.org
