A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 17. CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the results of the recent community survey by Polco/NRC; consider approving contracts for upgrades to primary sedimentation tanks at the Regional Water Quality Control Plant; and discuss the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 17. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.