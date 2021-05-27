eNASCAR, ASUS renew gaming hardware partnership for 2021 season

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, in my opinion, was the best laptop in 2020. It looked unique, had the right footprint, and the inclusion of AMD’s Ryzen 4000 mobile series processors ensured excellent performance. ASUS has adopted the same philosophy for its larger sibling this year. The new ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 comes with a fairly slim chassis, clean aesthetics, and features the latest and best chipsets from AMD and NVIDIA. Rather than focusing completely on the gamer audience, the Zephyrus series strives to strike a balance between gaming and productivity. The company is doing that by maintaining a minimalistic approach when it comes to the looks but fire it up, and it should offer performance that can put most desktop PCs to shame.