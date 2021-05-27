eNASCAR, ASUS renew gaming hardware partnership for 2021 season
FREMONT, Calif. — eNASCAR and ASUS announced Thursday a renewed partnership for the remainder of the 2021 season for NASCAR‘s premier sim-racing esports series, the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. As part of the agreement, ASUS will continue as the “Official PC and Monitor of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series” for a second consecutive year. In its 12th season, the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series is the pinnacle of motorsports esports, featuring 40 of the world‘s top sim racers in the most environmentally accurate racing experience.www.msn.com