Jordan Spieth raised his putter with his left hand, pumped his right fist, then lifted his putter again. In front of fans in his hometown of Dallas, at a tournament he’s attended since he was a kid, after a 30-foot eagle putt from off the green on the 18th at TPC Craig Ranch, the celebration was, arguably, the least he could do. He knew it, too. For a second of his ball’s six-second journey to the hole on Saturday, he considered the most.