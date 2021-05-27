newsbreak-logo
Report: Detroit Lions hosting veteran RB Todd Gurley on visit

By Benjamin Raven
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are hosting veteran running back Todd Gurley as the team opens Organized Team Activities per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Gurley would be reunited with quarterback Jared Goff and other teammates if he were to sign, not to mention general manager Brad Holmes who led Los Angeles’ college scouting when the back was Pick 10 in 2015. If Gurley were to sign, he would join a backfield highlighted by D’Andre Swift, free-agent addition Jamaal Williams and sixth-round rookie Jermar Jefferson. The team also has Dedrick Mills and Rakeem Boyd rostered for the start of OTAs, not to mention fullbacks Nick Bawden and Jason Cabinda.

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

