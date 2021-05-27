newsbreak-logo
U.S. regrets U.N. move to launch Gaza probe

The United States said on Thursday that it deeply regretted a decision by the U.N. Human Rights Council to launch an international investigation into crimes that may have been committed in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

"The action today instead threatens to imperil the progress that has been made," said the statement issued by the U.S. mission to the U.N. in Geneva.

The United States, which has observer status and no vote at the Geneva forum, did not speak in the all-day special session which adopted a resolution brought by the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation and the Palestinian delegation to the U.N. read more

PoliticsMetro International

U.N. launches investigation into whether Israel, Hamas committed crimes

GENEVA (Reuters) -The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Thursday to launch an international investigation into alleged crimes committed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza. The independent investigation will have a broad mandate to look into all alleged violations, not just in...
Religionktwb.com

Muslim countries seek U.N. probe into possible crimes in Gaza conflict

GENEVA (Reuters) – Muslim countries are calling on the United Nations to investigate possible crimes committed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the Palestinian military group Hamas and to establish command responsibility. The U.N. Human Rights Council will hold a special session on the latest conflict on Thursday, at...
U.S. Politicswhtc.com

U.S. sends Mexico information for probe into 2014 disappearances

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The United States has sent files to Mexico to help it in its investigation of the 2014 abduction and presumed massacre of 43 students training to be teachers in Guerrero state, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. Lopez Obrador said he asked U.S....
AdvocacyUnion Leader

Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, U.N. to launch Gaza aid appeal

JERUSALEM/GAZA — A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas held into a third day on Sunday as mediators spoke to all sides about extending the period of calm after the worst outbreak of fighting in years. Egyptian mediators have been shuttling between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by...
PalestinePosted by
Reuters

U.N. chief Guterres calls Gaza 'hell on earth' for children

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday described Gaza as “hell on earth” for children, appealing to Israel for rapid and unhindered aid access and telling the 193-member General Assembly he would launch an appeal for humanitarian funding. Diplomatic efforts toward a ceasefire in the Gaza war...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

At U.N., U.S. defends its efforts to broker Mideast ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday defended its efforts to broker a ceasefire in renewed fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants after Washington found itself isolated at the United Nations over its opposition to any Security Council action. “We have not been silent,” U.S. Ambassador to the United...
ImmigrationColumbian

U.N. refugee agency calls on U.S. to rescind asylum restrictions

GENEVA — The U.N. refugee agency made an unusual plea Thursday for the Biden administration to lift pandemic-related restrictions on people seeking asylum in the United States. U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi asked for an end to so-called Title 42 authority, named for a section of an obscure...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

U.S. says no to French push for U.N. Mideast action

The U.S. mission to the United Nations said it "will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate" violence between Israel and Palestinian militants when asked on Wednesday about a French push for a Security Council resolution. France on Tuesday called for such a move and is expected...
Middle EastNPR

Palestinian Official Discusses How The U.N. Can Help End Violence In Israel And Gaza

What is the role of the United Nations in trying to bring about a cease-fire in the Middle East? Diplomats have been meeting. But the U.S. has vetoed any formal reaction by the Security Council, so the meetings continue. We're going to bring in one of the Palestinian officials engaged in those talks. Feda Abdelhady is the Palestinians' deputy permanent observer to the U.N., and she is on the line now. Ambassador, welcome.
Foreign Policywsau.com

China preens in U.N. spotlight over Mideast as U.S. isolated

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. isolation at the United Nations over efforts to end renewed Middle East violence has seen China seize the chance to burnish its multilateral leadership credentials, diplomats say, just months after President Joe Biden declared: “America is back.”. For the past week the United States – a...
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

Biden’s Moves on Gaza at U.N. Test U.S. Credibility

On May 12, as Israel and Hamas exchanged rocket fire and airstrikes, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, participated in a U.N. session aimed at rallying international condemnation of China for its mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims, meant to underscore U.S. commitment to human rights and multilateralism. But...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

U.N. to meet on Israel-Hamas conflict; Israeli airstrikes pound Gaza

May 18 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council will convene Tuesday to discuss the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas that continued overnight with no end in sight. Norway said it would raise the issue of the ongoing conflict, which has entered its second week, alongside Tunisia...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. pursues quiet Mideast diplomacy, thwarts U.N. statement

The United States on Monday again prevented the United Nations Security Council from issuing a public statement on worsening violence between Israel and Palestinian militants as the White House said it was pursuing "quiet, intensive diplomacy." For the past week Washington, a strong ally of Israel, has been isolated on...
Worldrock947.com

U.N. chief says Israel, Gaza fighting ‘utterly appalling’

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the U.N. Security Council on Sunday that hostilities in Israel and Gaza were “utterly appalling” and called for an immediate end to fighting. Opening the 15-member council’s first public meeting on the conflict, Guterres said the United Nations is “actively engaging...