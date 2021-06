Saline County Treasurer Jared Brewer reported on the May sales tax at a regular Saline County Commission meeting on Thursday, May 13. According to the report, the sales tax for the month of May includes: Sales Tax $117,024.54 (up $45,687.69 from last month; up $37,510.45 from last year); Law Enforcement Tax $87,768.29 (up $34,265.95 from last month; up $28,132.33 from last year); Use Tax $44,076.30 (down $3,188.83 from last month; down $7,224.62 from last year); Law — Sunset $29,236.30 (up $11,503.90 from last month; down $9,445.55 from last year); and Economic Development $116,929.62 (up $46,006.98 from last month; up $37,797.19 from last year).