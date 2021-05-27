Center for Genomic Interpretation Launches ELEVATEGENETICS BRILLIANT Program™
The Center for Genomic Interpretation (CGI) recently launched the ELEVATEGENETICS BRILLIANT™ Program. The innovative technical competency assessment is a game changer in evaluating the accuracy of genetic and genomic lab findings. The new program fills existing regulatory and accreditation gaps by assessing how well laboratory DNA sequencing tests can detect and rigorously classify important mutations and therapeutic biomarkers, especially in genetic sequences that are technically challenging. The dynamic CGI solution supports a wide range of stakeholders by helping ensure more accurate genetic/genomic testing and reporting, which improves the fidelity of patient treatment plans and promotes better clinical outcomes.www.nhregister.com