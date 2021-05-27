Slater holds a commencement ceremony for eighth grade May 25
The Slater School District held a graduation ceremony for the 2020-2021 eighth-grade clase in the high school gym on Tuesday evening, May 25. Ellis Hemeyer received the Daughters of American Revolution Youth Citizenship Award from the Arrow Rock Chapter. Logan Boggs and Elizabeth DeWeese each received the American Legion School Award, which was presented to them by Harry Lightfoot, member of American Legion Post No. 78.