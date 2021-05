HBO sure knows how to play it smart lately. I mean really, at what point do we just submit a petition to rename it the Jean Smart Channel? Because she brought fresh life to Laurie Blake on Watchmen, she’s continuing to provide the best sass as Mare’s mother Helen on Mare of Easttown, and now an even sassier role here on in HBO Max Original series Hacks as Deborah Vance. This woman better win an Emmy, because otherwise there will be hell to pay! In fact, I think we all better binge Designing Women to start our reacquaintance with the insane talent of one Miss Jean Smart.