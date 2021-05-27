Israeli media call on Facebook, Twitter to stop incitement against reporters

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has directed all broadcast stations in Nigeria to suspend the use of Twitter with immediate effect. A statement was issued on Monday, June 7, by the acting Director-General of the NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, titled: “Suspend Twitter handles.” This comes after the Nigerian Government announced the suspension of Twitter in the country. The statement reads: “Consequent on the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government over the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria, the National Broadcasting Commission directs all Broadcasting Stations in Nigeria to suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately. “In Compliance to the above directive, Broadcasting Stations are hereby advised to de-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programmes Presentation especially phone-in. “Section 2(1) r of the NBC Act entrusts the Commission with responsibility to ensure strict adherence to the national laws, rules and regulations. Also, Section 3.11.2 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code provides that “the broadcaster shall ensure that law enforcement is upheld at all times in a matter depicting that law and order are socially superior to or more desirable than crime and anarchy.”The post NBC to sanction media houses using Twitter appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.