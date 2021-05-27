'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Reportedly 'Stormed' out of Meeting With ABC Execs Over Personal Attacks

The View co-host Meghan McCain reportedly "stormed" out of a meeting with ABC executives about what the network considers to be personal attacks among the panelists of the daytime talk show. According to Gossip Cop, ABC execs have noticed the tense atmosphere on the show and reached out to the hosts in a virtual meeting with a request that they ease off getting too personal when in the heat of discussion. McCain is said to have not taken the news very well, allegedly storming away before the meeting ended.