newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Reportedly 'Stormed' out of Meeting With ABC Execs Over Personal Attacks

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe View co-host Meghan McCain reportedly "stormed" out of a meeting with ABC executives about what the network considers to be personal attacks among the panelists of the daytime talk show. According to Gossip Cop, ABC execs have noticed the tense atmosphere on the show and reached out to the hosts in a virtual meeting with a request that they ease off getting too personal when in the heat of discussion. McCain is said to have not taken the news very well, allegedly storming away before the meeting ended.

popculture.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Whoopi
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Rush Limbaugh
Person
Rick Santorum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Attacks#Stormed#Gossip Cop#Cnn#Abc Execs#Abc Executives#Abc Bosses#Social Media Chatter#Sat#Attack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Army
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldGossip Cop

Meghan McCain’s Latest Comments On The Palestine/Israel Conflict Has Fans Fuming

Meghan McCain has stirred controversy yet again after posting comments about the ongoing Israel/Palestine conflict to her Instagram page. The conservative The View co-host has been outspoken in her pro-Israel stance as the situation has continued to escalate, which has followers divided. The View co-host Meghan McCain has shared her...
Celebritiestoofab.com

Meghan McCain Worried She'd Be Fired from The View 'for Being Pregnant'

McCain reveals her "not rational" fears and how Elizabeth Warren offered support through her pregnancy. Meghan McCain crossed party lines on "The View" Tuesday to show support for a cause close to Elizabeth Warren's heart -- and urged more Republicans to do the same. The Democratic senator from Massachusetts was...
EntertainmentPopculture

'The View' Hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Exchange Heated Conversation in Viral Video

The View co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar had a heated exchange during a conversation on the talk show, which has since gone viral. In the clip, the pair are seen at odds over the allegations against Florida GOP congressman Matt Gaetz, who is accused of having sexual relationships with underage girls, as well as trafficking. Behar expressed her concern over the lawmaker not being removed from leadership positions in the Republican party "because he feels like he has cover."
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Meghan McCain Blasts Chris Cuomo As 'Sanctimonious Tool'

Meghan McCain isn’t impressed that CNN host Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to handle sexual harassment allegations made against him. She said Friday on “The View” that Chris Cuomo was “a sanctimonious tool” who should “grow up” and accept the challenges of being a media personality from a prominent political family.
Congress & CourtsDecider

‘The View’: Meghan McCain Blames Media for Covering Insurrection and Ignoring “Anything Bad Happening in the Biden Administration”

While her co-hosts were appalled by yesterday’s House insurrection hearing, Meghan McCain was more interested in discussing the shortcomings of the Biden administration on this morning’s episode of The View. During a conversation about Republican comments at the hearing — which included comparisons of the violent rioters to “tourists” — McCain insisted it was time to move on from the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol and focus on how the current administration is “leading this country into crisis” instead.
PoliticsPosted by
Indy100

Meghan McCain just coined your favourite new 'clapback' meme

Meghan McCain just penned your next clapback meme. The comment is a response to a commentator called Denise McAllister, who slammed McCain’s show The View. Conservative Denise had shared an article that criticised the show, in which McCain is a co-host. McCallister tweeted:. Can someone explain to me the purpose...
Entertainmentprimetimer.com

Whoopi Sends The View to Commercial to Quash Another Meghan vs. Joy Screaming Match

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar's vicious cycle of making up and breaking up continued Thursday with the duo's second screaming match in three days. McCain and Behar went at it during a discussion about Dr. Fauci, who recently said that Americans are "misinterpreting" the CDC's new mask guidelines. When Behar asked if conservatives are avoiding the COVID-19 vaccine to "own the libs," McCain blew up, and the two proceeded to get into a screaming match that ended only when Whoopi Goldberg shut off their mics. Let's not forget who the real boss is around here, ladies.