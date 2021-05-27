Check out a long lost song by Alpha Cat!

Get to know the Los Angeles rock outfit Aeges (pronounced “ages”)!. On April 23rd, they released their newest single, “Colors.” The track is part of the band’s first round of new music since their early 2020 full-length album DRØMMEN. The self-released single was engineered and produced by Aeges vocalist/guitarist Kemble Walters and mixed by Beau Burchell (Saosin, Senses Fail). “Colors” has the band leaning further into their progressive sound, giving a nod to fans old and new with explosive, yet-intelligent rock riffs and soaring vocals. This new track marks a progressive step for the band that is known for their unique blend of heavy rock / alt-metal mixed with tinges of doom laced riffs, soul crushing tones and melodic, yet aggressive vocals. For those that have followed Aeges over the past decade or caught them on tour with bands like Chevelle and Local H, they will be impressed with how Aeges continues to craft and evolve their overall sound.