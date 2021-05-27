The Effens release new song

Today, multi-platinum Danish band Volbeat announces the debut of two new songs for Summer, “Wait A Minute My Girl” and “Dagen Før.” The two tracks, the band’s first new music since 2019’s album Rewind, Replay, Rebound, were written and recorded while the world was in lockdown during the pandemic. Michael, Kaspar and Jon recorded their parts with long-time producer Jacob Hansen in Denmark, while Rob worked remotely from New York. The band says about the songs: “As the weather begins to warm and the days get longer in many parts of the world, we wanted to share two songs that we wrote and recorded over these long, difficult fifteen months that have the vibe and feel of Summer. We’re beyond thankful that even during a lockdown our good friends Doug, Ray and Mia Maja were able to put the pedal to the metal with us on “Wait A Minute My Girl,” and we’re absolutely thrilled that Stine Bramsen, who we’ve known and admired for a long time, was willing to lend her incredible talents to “Dagen Før.” We hope you enjoy this double-barreled blast of Summer tunes as much as we enjoyed creating them, and we can’t wait for you to hear what else we have in store for you. The Fall always brings the thunder and lightning…”