The Effens release new song

Punknews.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Effens have released a new song. The song is called "Venom Denim" and is off their upcoming EP Eventually due out July 30 via Hidden Pony and LootBag Records. The Effens released their self-titled album in 2019. Check out the new song below.

www.punknews.org
