June 4, 2021 - Bozeman, MT. - U.S. Forest Service mourns the loss of wildland firefighter Tim Hart who was fighting fire in New Mexico. “I am deeply saddened to share that Tim Hart, a Forest Service Smokejumper, has died from injuries sustained on May 24 while responding to the Eicks Fire in Hildago County, New Mexico,” said Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. “Our hearts go out to Tim’s family, loved ones, friends, fellow Forest Service employees, and the entire wildland fire community, and I ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow while respecting the family’s privacy.”