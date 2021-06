The 2021 NFL season is less than four months away, and can't start soon enough for both the New York Giants and the New York Jets. The Giants lost their first five games and seven of eight in the first half of last year, but turned it around enough to have a shot at the (very weak) NFC East title in the final weekend — only to miss out on the playoffs when the rival Philadelphia Eagles pulled many of their starters in their Week 17 matchup against Washington, leading to a win for WFT that raised some eyebrows.