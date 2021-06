A mysterious air base has been built on a volcanic island off Yemen that could allow whoever controls it to project power in one of the world’s most crucial maritime checkpoints for both energy shipments and commercial cargo.While no country has claimed the Mayun Island air base in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with a prior attempt to build a massive runway across the 5.6km (3.5 mile)-long island years ago links back to the United Arab Emirates.Military officials in Yemen's internationally recognised government have said the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the...