New York Jets: A- Top needs: CB, OL, RB. The Jets are another team in the early stages of a rebuild, and with two first-round picks and an extra third-round pick, they had the capital this weekend to find a few immediate starters. Let’s start with the quarterback: I’ve been open about how much I still believe Sam Darnold can be a good player — I would have ranked the 23-year-old as the No. 2 quarterback in this class, ahead of new Jets pick Zach Wilson (2). Darnold got a raw deal in New York, which surrounded him with a poor offensive line and some of the worst pass-catchers in the league. That can’t happen again if Wilson is to succeed.